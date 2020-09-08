September 8, 2020

Ryanair launches €850 million euro bond sale

Ryanair (RYA.I) on Tuesday launched its first new bond sale in three years, offering investors 850 million euros ($1 billion) worth of five-year bonds, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

The bond will price for a yield of 3 per cent after receiving demand of 4.4 billion euros from investors, the lead manager of Europe’s largest low-cost carrier said on Friday. said. It will pay a coupon of 2.875 per cent, it added.

Ryanair hired Barclays, BNP Paribas and Citi for the sale.

The move follows the announcement, on 4 September,  that Ryanair had raised 400 million euros ($473.6 million)from shareholders to strengthen its balance sheet as it eyes potential market opportunities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move adds to a large cash pile at an airline that has been less badly affected by the pandemic than many of its rivals owing to its relatively low level of debt and lack of exposure to the badly hit long-haul and business-class markets.

Ryanair issued 35,242,291 shares, about 3.2 per cent of its total share capital, at a price of 11.35 per share. That represents a discount of roughly 2.6% to its closing price on Thursday.

The airline said it was raising the funds to capitalise on opportunities created by COVID-19 disruption and to de-risk its debt repayments over the next 12 months.

“As we look beyond the next year, we expect that there will be significant growth opportunities for Ryanair’s low-cost model as competitors shrink, fail or are acquired by government bailed out carriers,” the airline said.

“The placing will provide Ryanair with greater financial flexibility to capture these opportunities.”

Ryanair flew a little less than half as many passengers in August than in the same month last year, but it has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry with more than 3.9 billion euros in cash at June 30 and unencumbered Boeing 737 jets worth about 7 billion euros.



