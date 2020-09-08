September 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Support services for children with migrant background in Nicosia

By Nick Theodoulou01
Day Care For Migrant Children

A specialised social services programme for children of migrant backgrounds is set to begin in the 2020-21 academic year, offering opportunities for both the children and their parents.

The project will operate in Nicosia at a specialised centre operated by Nicosia Municipality.

Co-financed by the EU and the Republic of Cyprus, it is being implemented within the programme of “New channels for the integration of Third Country nationals”. It begins on September 14 with the start of the new school year.

Specialised educational assistance with guidance and support from teachers will further help the children complete their schoolwork.

Children from migrant backgrounds often arrive intermittently throughout the school year and typically face language difficulties.

The programme offers vital services such as after school care and covers school holidays. It aims to help further integrate the children into society, while also offering parents greater freedom to find jobs and earn money and as such, greater participation in society.

The programme covers key gaps which may arise throughout the year, such as Christmas, Easter and other holidays.

During the school days, it operates from 13:05-18:00. The children will receive a bus service from schools to the centre which will operate at Nicosia municipality’s multi-functional centre. Lunch and rest time are also provided for as well as an evening snack.

Below is an outline for when the programme will be operational: Academic school year: 14.09.2020 – 16.06.2021 (afternoon programme), Christmas holidays: 21.12.20 – 31.12.2020 (all day programme), Easter holidays: 26.04. – 07.05.2021 (all day programme), general school holidays: 13.11.2020, & 11.06.2021 (all-day programme), Local Holidays: normal operation (afternoon programme).



