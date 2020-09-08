September 8, 2020

SupportCy supports ambulance service

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Boc Support The #SupportCy network is supporting the ambulance service in its fight against Covid-19. Prompted by a request from the ambulance service, the network has provided a transporter van (minibus) for the transport of people who are suspected of being Covid-19 carriers. The vehicle has been provided by Unicars, a #SupportCy member company.

Unicars CEO Christiana Diogenous stated the following in regards to the donation: “The conditions we are currently experiencing are truly unique and demand that all of us be alert and focused. At Unicars, societal contributions are in our DNA. We have created a long-term action plan and we are always by the side of Cypriot society and we meet whatever needs that arise. Within the framework of the #SupportCy initiative which began in March, and after donating three cars to the Ministry of Labour to help them cope with the coronavirus outbreak, we are now making a Volkswagen minibus available for as long as necessary. The vehicle will be used to deal with the increased demand of patient transportation. We believe that all of us should come together so that we can help society in a coordinated fashion.”

The minibus was delivered to the ambulance service’s Riana Constantinou by Unicars’ Konstantinos Ananiadis.



