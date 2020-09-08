September 8, 2020

Suspect injured after jumping out of court window

By Nick Theodoulou01
Famagusta hospital

A 72-year-old British man who was in court on suspicion of child sexual abuse jumped out of a first storey window on Tuesday. He suffered injuries and has been hospitalised, police said.

The man had appeared in court yesterday, which ordered he remain in custody in order to be referred to a direct trial before the criminal court.

But when he was back in court on Tuesday, he managed to open a first storey window and jumped out. The incident is being investigated.

“Luckily, he fell onto a car below and was only injured and has been taken to the Famagusta general hospital where he is receiving medical attention,” Famagusta Police Spokesman Andreas Constantinou told the Cyprus Mail.

The 72-year-old is accused of sexual abuse against children under the age of 13. He was also arrested in relation to an assault incident which occurred in early 2019.



