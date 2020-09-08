September 8, 2020

The Pope in theatres this September

Seven years ago, Pope Benedict XVI surprised the world with his resignation – the first Pope in 700 years to do so. What prompted this conservative to break the sacred tradition and give way to Cardinal Bergoglio – once a club tango guard, football fan and a popular reformer – to become Pope Francis, one of the most powerful men on earth? Anthony McCarten’s told that story in the book The Pope, which was also turned into a play and then in 2019 a film, widely-known as The Two Popes. It has now been translated into Greek by Andreas Araouzos and will be staged around the island as of later this month.

It is a fascinating, even comic story of two very different men, who struggle with their complicated past and their uncertain future. From growing up under the dictatorships of Germany and Argentina to the church’s sexual scandal, The Pope sheds light on one of the world’s most secretive institutions. It raises the timeless question: in times of crisis, do we follow the rules or our instinct?

Araouzos directs the Cyprus shows with sets and costumes by Lakis Genethlis, music by George Kolias and lighting by Vassilis Petinaris. The two popes are played by Barnabas Kyriazis and Fotis Apostolidis, while the nuns are Stella Fyrogeni and Niovi Charalambous, with them is also Evros Vassiliou.

The play’s premiere will be held in Nicosia on September 19 at Theatro Dentro. Weekly performances will continue every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8.30pm. On October 2 the play will travel to Pattihio Theatre in Limassol for a performance and to Paphos’ Markeidio Theater on October 4. This final show will have an earlier start, since it’s on a Sunday, at 6.30pm.

 

The Pope

Anthony McCarten’s Oscar-nominated play, directed by Andreas Araouzos. September 19 and every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Theatro Dentro, Nicosia. 8.30 pm. October 2, Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30 pm. October 4, Markeidio Theatre, Paphos. 6.30 pm. In Greek. Tickets: tickethour.com.cy / 7777-7040 / ACS Courier



