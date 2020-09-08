September 8, 2020

Three sought after Paphos home burgled

Burglars stole jewellery, cash and a computer from a home in Paphos on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

The owner of a residence reported to police that three people entered his home while he was absent between 5.30pm and 8.30pm.

They took jewellery, €60 and a computer and left by car, he said.

The three were seen in the yard of the house.

Police obtained their description while witnesses also described the getaway car.



