September 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Banking and Finance Business

UK funds see record $1.6 billion outflows on no-deal Brexit fears

By Reuters News Service00
File Photo: British Pound Sterling Banknotes Are Pictured At The Money Service Austria Company's Headquarters In Vienna
REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

UK-focused equity funds saw record outflows of 1.2 billion pounds over the past three months as investors worry about a no-deal Brexit and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, data from fund network Calastone showed on Tuesday.

The United Kingdom left the EU on Jan 31 but is trying to hammer out a trade deal with the bloc by the end of the year.

The divorce veered into fresh crisis this week after London threatened to undermine the exit agreement unless free trade terms are agreed by next month.

The British economy also shrank by a record 20.4% in the second quarter due to COVID-19 restrictions, underperforming the United States and the euro zone.

Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said the two issues were “prompting investors to dump their UK holdings”.

UK funds saw 667 million pounds of outflows in June, 368 million in July and 195 million in August, while non-UK funds collectively saw a total of 1.6 billion pounds in inflows over the same period, Calastone said.

More than two thirds of UK-based fund flows by value pass across the Calastone network each month.

The British pound meanwhile fell again on Tuesday amid a fresh crisis in EU-UK trade negotiations.

A Financial Times report suggesting Britain might legislate to override its Brexit withdrawal agreement prompted the EU to warn there would be no deal if that happened, raising the prospect again of a hard Brexit.

New talks are due to begin in London later on Tuesday.

The pound edged 0.2 per cent lower to $1.3146, after shedding 0.8 per cent overnight, and sat a fraction above a two-week low against the euro at 89.76 pence.

Some traders also sold sterling against the yen, last traded at 139.63, hovering near a two-week low of 139.58 it hit in the previous session.

“The key question for markets is whether the remarks are still mostly brinkmanship as negotiations near the finish line,” said NAB economics director Tapas Strickland. “The mild market reaction suggests markets think so and still sniff a deal.”

 



Related posts

EIB head foresees more projects with Cyprus

Gina Agapiou

Syrian economy crumbles; Assad holds talks to support currency

Reuters News Service

Israel sees trade with UAE at $4 billion a year

Reuters News Service

UK house prices hit new high after COVID lockdown – Halifax

Reuters News Service

Pound falls as Johnson bashes Brexit talks

Reuters News Service

EU recovery funds held up over Orban’s ‘rule of law’ issue

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign