September 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Education School news

University of Nicosia ranked in the 801-1000 best universities in the world

By Press Release01
Pr Unic Logo

The University of Nicosia was ranked in the 801-1000 best universities in the world in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2021. The ranking represents the largest and most diverse ranking of universities in the world. The 2021 extended edition includes more than 1,500 universities with increased research activity, out of a total of 25,000 operating worldwide, which meet the required ranking criteria and participated in the evaluation process.

The University of Nicosia is now in the list of the 1000 best universities of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for 2021 together with the University of Cyprus and the Cyprus University of Technology. This development is a strong proof of the rapid growth of university education in Cyprus in the last 30 years, since the country now has three of the best universities in the world, two public and one private.



