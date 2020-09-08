September 8, 2020

US actions in east Med contribute to conflict, Lavrov says

Moscow is concerned by US actions in the eastern Mediterranean, which “contribute to conflict” instead of peaceful solutions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades at the presidential palace, the Russian diplomat said his country was monitoring the situation in the eastern Mediterranean “as regards your relations with Turkey.”

“We are prepared to provide any assistance in developing a real dialogue towards mutually acceptable solutions,” he said, speaking through a translator.

However, Lavrov added, there were other matters in the region that were of concern.

He said there were outside players like the USA which tried to create lines “and to contribute to conflict instead of peaceful solutions.”

Lavrov described this as a really sad fact because other approaches were needed in the region; peaceful ways of promoting interests.

Compromise and dialogue were the only solutions that could contribute to a peaceful solution of any situation.

“We are open to the development of the dialogue with our Cypriot friends on the bilateral agenda and international matters.”



