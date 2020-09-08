September 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Vehicle registrations down by 20.3% January to August

By Jean Christou01

Total registrations of motor vehicles in August edged down an annual 1% to total 3217. Passenger saloon cars recorded a bigger annual drop of 2.8% to 2,560 the Cyprus statistical service said on Tuesday.

Overall, for the period January-August the total registrations of motor vehicles plummeted 20.3% to 24,969 from 31,336 in the same period the previous year.

Passenger saloon cars slumped to 19,423 from 25,450, recording a fall of 23.7%. Of the total passenger saloon cars, 6.822 or 35.1% were new and 12,601 or 64,9% were used cars.

Goods conveyance vehicles fell by 17.7% to 2,988 from 3,632 in January-August 2019. In particular, light goods vehicles decreased by 19.0% to 2.523, heavy goods vehicles by 8.0% to 357 and road tractors (units of trailers) by 16.3% to 108.

Mopeds (up to 50cc) were down by 32.6% to 128 from 190 in the corresponding period of the previous year while motorbikes of more than 50cc increased to 1932 in January-August 2020, compared to 1654 in the same period in 2019, recording an increase of 16.8%.



