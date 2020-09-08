September 8, 2020

Wins for Scotland and Italy in Nations League

By Reuters News Service00
Uefa Nations League League A Group 1 Netherlands V Italy
Italy celebrate a 1-0 win over the Dutch

Italy returned to winning ways as Nicolo Barella’s header just before halftime secured a 1-0 victory away to a below-par Netherlands in their Nations League clash at an empty Johan Cruyff Arena on Monday.

Italy showed the greater urgency and quality throughout and were full value for the win that follows Friday’s disappointing 1-1 home draw with Bosnia in which their 11-match winning run came to a surprise end.

It was a first loss for Netherlands interim manager Dwight Lodeweges in his second game in charge after replacing Ronald Koeman and he will be concerned at the limp display from his side, who rarely threatened the visitors’ goal.

Italy head the League A Group 1 standings with four points from two games, followed by Netherlands and Poland, who have three points each, and Bosnia with one.

Elsewhere on Monday night, Scotland’s Ryan Christie netted a second-half penalty to secure a 2-1 win in the Nations League away to a Czech side featuring nine players making their international debuts due to novel coronavirus concerns that forced wholesale changes.

The Czechs had a dream start to the League B Group 2 match when Jakub Pesek ran behind the defence and jinked a Stanislav Tecl pass beyond goalkeeper David Marshall to score.

Lyndon Dykes levelled for the visitors in the 27th minute after Liam Palmer found space down the right flank and crossed the ball into the penalty area for the Queens Park Rangers forward to direct the ball into the roof of the net.

Scotland then took the lead just after the break when Tomas Malinsky brought down Andy Robertson just inside the box and Christie converted from the spot.

Slavia Prague’s Tecl missed a golden chance to equalise in the 68th minute when he found himself with an opening in front of goal but could only scuff his shot wide.

Scotland lead the group on four points ahead of the Czechs with three, Israel two and Slovakia on one after two matches.



