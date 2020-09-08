September 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Worker crushed by crane in labour accident

By Evie Andreou00

A worker was seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon in Limassol after being crushed by a crane while unloading construction materials.

The accident took place at around 7.30pm in Armenochori, in Limassol while the man was unloading construction materials from a truck.

Under conditions that are being investigated, he was crushed by the crane used to load and unload cargo on the truck.



