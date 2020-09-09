Champagne helps consumers to forget pandemic — Nielsen

Global consumers are drinking more champagne, eating more sushi, and in general seeking indulgences to forget crisis, data analytics firm Nielsen reports.

“GDP forecasts for the foreseeable future are grim, expectations for long-term high levels of unemployment persist, and consumer confidence levels have sailed off a cliff… but champagne sales are up! Oh, and in the US, all that champagne is apparently being used to wash down extra sushi,” comments Scott McKenzie, global head of the Nielsen intelligence unit.

Ironically, champagne producers were seeing a terrible year, but then suddenly in July and August, sales rocketed, according to statistics from Wine Business International. Champagne sales were way above levels in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, from 50 to 100 per cent higher for the same period in the previous year.

McKenzie sees this as a kind of indulgence, to make up for all the missed vacations, and reduced spending seen since the beginning of the crisis.

Across the UK, Europe and Russia, consumers are changing their spending habits, he continues.

“We actually sold more bottles in France in July 2020 than in July 2019,” explained Christian Holthausen, A.R Lenoble’s communication’s manager. “Sales of A.R Lenoble in Italy are up 58 per cent and our sales in Sweden are up 44 percent I expect this trend to continue.”

Consumers around the world had cut back on luxuries, like cake, drinks and candies since the pandemic started. Nielsen, one of the leading observers of global consumer trends, now sees a sea-change.

The shopping bags are getting more full, Nielsen says, and they are starting to include all those cakes, candies and other luxuries they had previously shunned. “Most importantly,” McKenzie says, “the shopping bags are beginning to come back to normal. The consumer spend is again beginning to look like it was back in 2019.

But McKenzie warns that consumers are being very attentive to their choices of food and drink. There is a definite trend to “making it yourself:’ Sales of flour are way up in the UK, France, Italy and Germany, along with cake and cookie mixes.

Consumers are also paying close attention to eating healthy, and choosing more vegetables and fruits, and less expensive meats and fish.

And, to make up for all the sacrifices, there’s always the splurge for champagne and bar drinks – gin, rhum and Scotch are seeing sales rise as well in Europe.

“So, if summer vacations haven’t resulted in fancy drinks by the hotel pool, it appears the summer staycations were opportunities for a different kind of indulgence; one that is part of a larger change in the psyche of spending. As consumers back out of some categories, they’re heading with confidence towards consumer goods as a means of fulfilling their emerging entertainment and experience gaps in smaller ways,” McKenzie says.





