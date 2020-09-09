September 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: Three new cases (Updated)

By Staff Reporter01248

Another three persons have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 1514, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

It said the three cases were detected after 2251 tests as follows:

  • One from 240 tests through personal initiative. The individual is a man from the Philippines who had come from the Philippines on September 4 to work on a ship of a shipping company. He had symptoms (fever and loss of smell) and underwent a test privately on September 6. He has been transferred to the Eden Centre in Tersephanou.
  • One from 194 tests at general hospital labs. The individual is a Cypriot with symptoms (myalgia and loss of smell)
  • One person from 92 tests from migration centres. The individual, who is at Pournara temporary reception centre for asylum seekers, is from Syria and came to the Republic from Turkey and the occupied area on September 5.

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with a negative result:

  • 206 tests from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases
  • 1063 tests among passengers and repatriates
  • 128 tests among pupils, teachers and school staff
  • 2 tests from Kato Pyrgos residents
  • 15 tests from a programme for students
  • 256 tests from referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through public health clinics

There are currently three people with Covid-19 at the referral hospital at Paralimni, one of them in the increased care unit while another coronavirus patient remains intubated at Nicosia Hospital ICU.

 

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Traffic cameras in 2021 part of measures to halve road deaths

Nick Theodoulou

Police investigating after toddlers run away from kindergarten

Evie Andreou

Cyprus to raise Turkish provocations at Med7 summit

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: North suspends inbound flights in quarantine squeeze (Updated)

Evie Andreou

Woman fined €800 for breaking self-isolation rules

Staff Reporter

Prescriptions for Gesy patients from non-Gesy specialist doctors scrapped

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign