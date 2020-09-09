September 9, 2020

Cyprus beaten at home by Azerbaijan in Nations League

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Cyprus were beaten 1-0 at home by Azerbaijan, meaning they lost their first two Nations League games

Cyprus were beaten 1-0 by Azerbaijan in Nicosia in the Nations League on Tuesday night, condemning them to back-to-back losses to start their new campaign.

The visitors dominated most of the game, particularly in the first half, where they created several chances without significant resistance from the youthful Cypriot side.

Azerbaijan opened the score in the 29th minute, when a poor clearance from the Cypriot defence put the ball at Medvedev’s feet inside the penalty area. He took a second touch to create more space for himself before finishing emphatically.

Cyprus tried to react in the 36th minute with a good long ball from Kastanos finding Christofi, who received it on the right. Christofi cut inside but though his strained shot curled past the keeper it unfortunately hit the post. Soteriou was too startled when the ball came back to him and wasn’t able to control it for what would have been an easy rebound.

Azerbaijan started just as strongly in the second half but were soon happy to sit back and absorb pressure while they defended their lead.

The fluctuation of possession tells the story of the second half. In the 71st minute, Azerbaijan had 58 per cent of the ball, their confidence carried over from the first half.

Cyprus grew into the game, however, and alongside Azerbaijan’s compactness and defend-first approach in the last 25 minutes, managed to up their possession to 49 per cent by the 79th minute and finished the game with 51 per cent possession in the 90th minute.

But just as in their opening 1-0 defeat to Montenegro on Saturday, Cyprus’ promising segments of play could not be converted into high-quality chances let alone goals.

Coach Johan Walem will definitely be concerned with the lack of goal-scoring threats in the team and must focus on improving this one key aspect.



