Cyprus to raise Turkish provocations at Med7 summit

President Nicos Anastasiades will raise Turkey’s provocations in the east Mediterranean and its threats to reopen Varosha with the leaders of the six other EU Mediterranean states at the seventh Med7 summit to be held in Corsica on Thursday, deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sendonas said on Wednesday.
The president flies to Corsica on Thursday. Hosted by French president Emmanuel Macron the Med7 summit will also be attended by the leaders of Greece, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Malta and follows summits held in Athens, Lisbon, Madrid, Rome, Nicosia and Malta.
The summit aims to seek convergence and forge common positions among the seven participating countries on issues relating to the future of the EU and the challenges facing the bloc. It will focus on promoting a programme of peace and stability throughout the Mediterranean and will also explore the drafting of a new, ambitious Mediterranean policy, Sendonas added.
Anastasiades will brief his counterparts about Turkey’s illegal activities in Cyprus’ EEZ, threats to settle the fenced city of Varosha, the latest developments on the Cyprus issue and his initiatives for the resumption of the talks, the deputy spokesman said.
Other issues to be discussed include regional issues such as developments in Libya, Lebanon and Syria and the Middle East peace process.
Important issues on the EU’s agenda such as migration, the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and Brexit will also feature in the discussions with the summit expect to conclude with a joint declaration.
Meanwhile, the president was due last night to raise the issue of Turkey’s provocations in the east Mediterranean during a tele-conference with the president of the European Council Charles Michel and German Chancellor Angela Merkel whose country holds the EU’s six month rotating presidency.
Another five EU countries – Estonia, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Slovenia – will also be taking part in the tele-conference which was organised by Michel in preparation for the next special session of the EU Council on September 24.
Sendonas said discussions would cover Turkey and escalating tension in the east Med as well as EU-China relations as an EU-China teleconference is scheduled soon.