September 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Cyta offers for students and young people

By Press Release010
State telecommunications authority Cyta has renewed its certification as a Communications, Navigation and Surveillance service provider. Cyta offers for students and young people

Telecommunications company Cyta has rolled out a range of offers aimed at students and people under the age of 25. 

These include the following: 

  • Lower prices: InternetHome 30 Mbps for €29 per month. Special prices are also available for higher bandwidth packages 
  • Free installation for broadband packages and telephony 
  • Affordable payment plans: Internet Home customers with a 24-month contract can obtain a voucher for the following products: 
  1. Tablet or laptop valued at €120, €240 or €360 with the option of payment in 24 monthly installments of equal value 
  2. a MAIC smart device for €192, with no upfront cost and with option of payment in 24 €8 monthly installments 
  3. a MAIC Mini smart device for €120, with no upfront cost and with option of payment in 24 €5 monthly installments 

    Terms and conditions apply. 

    For more information visit www.cyta.com.cy or call Cyta’s support and information telephone centre free of charge on 132 



