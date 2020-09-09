England held to draw by Denmark, Ronaldo scores 100th Portugal goal

Denmark held England to a 0-0 draw in an uninspiring Nations League match at the Parken Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts had the best chances in the League A Group 2 match with midfielder Christian Eriksen involved on both occasions.

Eriksen’s clever turn in the 37th minute left his former Tottenham Hotspur team mate Eric Dier standing and set up Kasper Dolberg whose fierce shot to the near post was pushed wide by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel was also alert to deal with a Raheem Sterling shot from the edge of the box before Eriksen wasted a great chance in the 81st minute, firing over from a promising central position.

Simon Kjaer should have done better for Denmark with a free header in stoppage time while at the other end England captain Harry Kane rounded Schmeichel only to see his goal-bound effort cleared off the line by Mathias Jorgensen.

Belgium lead the group with six points from two games with England on four, Denmark one and Iceland none.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 100th goal for Portugal in their Nations League clash away to Sweden on Tuesday, joining Iran Ali Daei as the only male players to score 100 goals or more in international football.

Having been denied on a number of occasions by Sweden keeper Robin Olsen, the 35-year-old forward made no mistake when presented with a free kick just before halftime.

He took a short run-up and unleashed a powerful dipping effort that flew beyond Olsen’s despairing fingertips and just under the crossbar.

Ronaldo struck again in the 72nd minute, drifting in from the left before once again curling a dipping shot, this time to Olsen’s left, to put Portugal 2-0 up.

France meanwhile earned a rollercoaster 4-2 home win over Croatia in a top-tier Nations League Group 3 match on Tuesday with the outcome a carbon copy of their memorable clash in the 2018 World Cup final.

France made it two wins out of two after their opening 1-0 victory at Sweden and stayed level on six points with Portugal, 2-0 winners at Sweden after a Cristiano Ronaldo brace boosted his international tally to 101 goals.

In contrast, the Croatians suffered their second successive defeat after a 4-1 drubbing at European champions and Nations League holders Portugal.





