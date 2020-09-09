September 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fatal motorbike accident

By Staff Reporter00

A 44-year-old motorcyclist died in Kaimakli on Wednesday afternoon after attempting to overtake a car going in the same direction.

According to police, 44-year-old Danuka Agathocleous, who was wearing a crash helmet, collided with a car as he attempted to overtake.

On the motorbike was a fellow passenger, aged 45. They were transported by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital whereupon Agathocleous’ death was certified. The passenger is undergoing medical examinations.



Staff Reporter

