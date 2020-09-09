September 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business International

Fitch switches Brexit view to UK going to WTO terms

By Reuters News Service00
Fitch predicts failure of Brexit talks

Credit rating agency Fitch has revised its Brexit view and now expects the UK-EU trade relationship to move to World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms at the start of next year due to the lack of progress in talks.

“With limited progress so far in negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) and time running out… we now assume that UK-EU trade will move to WTO terms in January,” Fitch’s chief economist, Brian Coulton, said during an online conference on Wednesday.

“It is very hard to model this but we have knocked around 2 per cent off our 2021 forecast for the UK because of this change in assumption,” he said, adding the ratings agency expected the UK’s economic recovery to stall in the first half of next year.

Fitch is due to review the UK’s AA- negative outlook rating on 25 September. The switch to WTO terms not only indicates the failure of Brexit talks, but also means that the UK will see slower growth in 2021, according to the ratings agency.

 



Related posts

Jordan resumes regular commercial flights after six-month halt during pandemic

Andrew Rosenbaum

Europe has a diesel problem; refiners are feeling the heat

Reuters News Service

Cyprus rentals are costly; students stay home

Gina Agapiou

Sterling hits four-week low on Brexit

Reuters News Service

Champagne helps consumers to forget pandemic — Nielsen

Reuters News Service

Ryanair threatens winter base closures at Ireland’s Shannon, Cork – RTE

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign