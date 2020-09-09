September 9, 2020

House on fire in the Famagusta district

A house in the Famagusta district was extensively damaged after it was set on fire on Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out at around 7.30pm and badly damaged the house, mainly inside, before it was put out.

Investigations concluded the cause was arson.

According to police, the 32-year-old tenant confessed he started the fire.

He is reportedly the son of the owners.



