September 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business International

Jordan resumes regular commercial flights after six-month halt during pandemic

By Andrew Rosenbaum089
Jordan airport reopens

Jordan resumed regular international flights on Tuesday after being suspended for nearly six months because of the novel coronavirus epidemic, officials said.

They said Queen Alia international airport would initially handle six flights a day before expanding to ensure that airport authorities can enforce strict social distancing and other health rules.

The government had repeatedly postponed reopening Jordan’s main airport, a regional hub
which normally handles around nine million passengers annually, over fears that travelers
could bring about an increase in infections.

The airport, however, was open for repatriation flights arranged for citizens in the Gulf and
Europe and also for foreigners resident in Jordan who want to leave.

Passengers entering Jordan would need proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours
of travel, alongside a compulsory test on arrival, officials said. The Transportation Ministry says all passengers must be tested before departure and again on arrival. Passengers receive brochures on arrival at the country’s major airport.

The rules would include a minimum of one week of self-isolation to a maximum two weeks of quarantine for foreign travelers depending on the severity of the pandemic in countries.

Those arriving from “green” countries will not be required to quarantine if their test is negative. Those arriving from “yellow” or “red” countries will have to spend seven days in quarantine and another seven in home quarantine.

Those arriving from “red” countries will have to wear tracking bracelets while in home quarantine.

Although Jordan has seen a spike in infections in the last few weeks, the country remains one of the least affected in the Middle East, with 2,581 infections and 17 deaths.

The closure of the airport since mid March has worsened the economic damage wrought by
the pandemic on Jordan’s aid-dependent economy.

Tourism is a major source of foreign currency and had been enjoying an unprecedented
boom before the pandemic



