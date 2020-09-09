Limassol municipality launches mobile app for all local services

Limassol municipality on Wednesday unveiled an app that aspires to give residents access to all its services through their mobile telephones.
It also announced that it was introducing a park and ride programme in cooperation with the Limassol bus company, starting next week.
Speaking at a press conference, Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides said the app ‘Dimotis Lemesou’ would upgrade quality in the daily operation of the municipality.
Residents can use the mobile app to report problems and monitor how their issue is being followed up and also pay bills and out of court fines. The app will also feature information on events, inform drivers about parking availability, list parking facilities for the disabled and feature the town’s attractions.
“Today we are taking a significant step in upgrading the services offered by Limassol municipality as required by the modern era,” the mayor said.
“The application offers services of added value which improve the daily lives of residents, boosts the effective operation of municipal services and safeguards conditions of transparency in handling requests and also equal access to information for all residents,” he added.
The app is free to be downloaded on mobile phones tablets etc, and available on Google play and Apple’s App Store.
Any problem reported through the app is automatically forwarded to the relevant municipal service. Residents must first register and can then reports issues affecting them such as cleanliness, road repairs, replacement of streetlights, stray animals etc.
Meanwhile, the municipality will from next week be implementing a park & ride scheme with Emel, the Limassol bus company, for those working or studying in the centre of town.
Nicolaides said commuters will be able to park their cars for free at a municipal car park near Leontiou street (open air market) and use a small bus to get into the centre of town.
The service will be available from Monday to Friday. The bus fare is 75 cent one way and €1.50 return. Buses will run every 15 to 20 minutes. Schedules will be announced next week.