September 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man trapped under car rescued by fire services

By Annette Chrysostomou01

The fire services have rescued a man who was trapped under his car after an industrial accident in Strovolos.

The 52-year-old resident of Nicosia was pinned underneath the vehicle he was trying to repair in the yard of his home when the jack which was holding it up failed. The accident occurred on Tuesday.

Police and the fire service were called in with a team and a rescue vehicle.

The man received first aid on the spot and was taken by ambulance to Nicosia hospital where he is being treated.

The labour inspection office also attended at the scene.

This was the second industrial accident on the same day.

Also on Tuesday a worker died after being crushed by a crane while unloading construction materials in Limassol.



