September 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Men accused of exploiting trafficked workers in court next month

By Nick Theodoulou03
Limassol court

A 55 and 30-year-old allegedly involved in the labour exploitation of two trafficked individuals are to appear in Limassol court on October 13.

The gruesome story came to light on September 1, after police received a tip-off that two young workers from Nepal were being held against their will.

The 55-year-old was released on Wednesday pending certain restrictions. He handed over his travel documents, signed a financial guarantee of 100,000 euros and will present himself daily to a police station.

The 30-year-old, who resides illegally in the country, will remain in custody at the central prisons pending his trial. His charges include trafficking and exploitation of persons, kidnapping and bodily assault – among others.

The victims, aged 20 and 21, were found at a farm in the Limassol district and had injuries all over their bodies.

One of the two victims underwent surgery on his leg which became infected after allegedly being hit by a rock the 30-year-old threw at him when he had tried to escape in July.

The 30-year-old is from Egypt and appears to be the farm’s manager. The victims started working at the farm last February. All three of them were found to have been living in Cyprus illegally. The 55-year-old was their employer.

The police were reportedly alerted by another person who the victims told they were beaten and left with no food by the 30-year-old, despite having complained about this to the 55-year-old.

 

 



Related posts

Outdoor events of up to 350 now allowed

Nick Theodoulou

Seven thousand free ops in first two months of Gesy inpatient care

Evie Andreou

Limassol municipality launches mobile app for all local services

Staff Reporter

Licences of two law firms revoked over anti-money laundering failures

George Psyllides

Traffic cameras in 2021 part of measures to halve road deaths

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Three new cases (Updated)

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign