September 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

No spectators at October 1 parade because of Covid-19

By Staff Reporter01
File photo

The October 1 military parade to mark the independence of the Republic of Cyprus will go ahead, but without spectators, the Council of Ministers decided on Wednesday.

The decision was announced by deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas at the end of today’s meeting.

“The Council of Ministers decided that the military parade of October 1 will be carried out only in the presence of officials, in line with protocols, and without the presence of the public and this because of the conditions created by the conoronavirus pandemic,”   he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, media reports had said a meeting was scheduled at the defence ministry on Friday to discuss the organisation of the parade in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Republic of Cyprus this year marks the 60th anniversary of its independence.



