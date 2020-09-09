September 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Number of pupils per teacher in primary schools slightly below EU average

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Pupils Per Teacher 2018

The number of pupils per teacher at primary level in Cyprus is slightly below the EU average, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

Across the EU, the average number of pupils per teacher at primary level decreased from 14.3 in 2017 to 13.6 in 2018, though the figures vary across EU member states. The highest pupil-teacher ratios in 2018 were reported in Romania (19.5), Czechia and France (both 19.2).

At the other end of the range, the lowest ratios were recorded in Luxembourg (9.0), Greece (9.2) and Poland (9.6).

Cyprus is ranked 16th among the 27 member states with a ratio of 12.6.

In 2018, at primary education level, there were 24.5 million pupils and 1.8 million teachers in the EU countries.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Six premises, 16 individuals booked

Annette Chrysostomou

House on fire in the Famagusta district

Annette Chrysostomou

Auctions of foreclosed properties to resume

Elias Hazou

AG’s office withdraws from committee looking into PEPs

Elias Hazou

Audit office being kept out of passports probe, for now

Elias Hazou

Worker crushed by crane in labour accident dies (updated)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign