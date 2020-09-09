September 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Outdoor events of up to 350 now allowed

By Nick Theodoulou00
Concert
Audiences must be seated and social distancing observed

Outdoor events of up to 350 have been given the green light by the health ministry provided that health guidelines are adhered to.

This will enable a wide range of activities to go ahead, such as cultural events and political rallies, after much pressure was put on the government.

The announcement on Wednesday states participants must be seated and social distancing measures must be respected.



