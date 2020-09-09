September 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Police investigating after toddlers run away from kindergarten

By Evie Andreou0981
File photo

Police on Wednesday said they were investigating the walkout of two toddlers from a kindergarten last week without any of the staff noticing they were gone.

The two children, a boy and a girl aged three and four, were spotted wandering the streets alone by a woman who took them to the Germasoyia police station.

The mother of the boy told Sigmalive on Wednesday that on that day, she had gone to pick her son up and he was nowhere to be found in school.

She said they searched the entire school to locate her son with no success and that after pressure on the school, the staff alerted the police. After a while, police called saying two children had been taken to them by a woman who found them on the street around a kilometre and a half from their school.

The mother said her son was crying and had a fever and was later found to be suffering from heatstroke. Her son’s reply to what had happened, was that they got scared they would be scolded because they had thrown some items on the floor while trying to drink water and wanted to hide.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou told state broadcaster CyBC radio that they are investigating the case as regards inadequate supervision of the children. He added that they had notified the education ministry and the social welfare services.

The mother also said she witnessed another incident while at the school that day, that of an employee of the kindergarten biting the finger of the school owner’s husband during an argument.

Reports said the argument was over the children’s disappearance.

Andreou said they are investigating that case too: a complaint filed by the man, 52, but also by the employee, 18, who claimed the man attacked her first.

 



