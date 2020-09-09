September 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Health

Prescriptions for Gesy patients from non-Gesy specialist doctors scrapped

By Evie Andreou01

The health ministry on Wednesday said specialist doctors not under Gesy will no longer be able to prescribe specialised drugs to beneficiaries of the public health scheme since these have now been included on the Gesy list of pharmaceuticals.

A special arrangement approved by cabinet in July 2019 enabling specialists not operating under Gesy to prescribe some pharmaceuticals has been abolished since September 1, the ministry added.

The special arrangement concerned oncologists, rheumatologists, neurologists, psychiatrists, and gastroenterologists.

To facilitate patients who have such prescriptions issued until August 31, pharmacies in state hospitals, the Bank of Cyprus oncology centre and the Institute of Neurology and Genetics will be execute them until the end of September.

Moreover, specialists not under Gesy will be able to issue prescriptions to Gesy beneficiaries until September 15 to cover their patients’ needs for up to a month. These prescriptions too need to be executed by the end of September.

The health ministry urges Gesy beneficiaries to find specialists registered with the public health scheme for new prescriptions after those dates because Gesy will not cover the drug costs if they are issued by physicians not part of the system.



