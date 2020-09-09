September people

THE WAY THINGS ARE

By Colette NiReamonn Ioannidou

I was born, and married, in September and have a cluster of friends who celebrate in that month. Greek friends joke if I were Cypriot, I’d be called Stavroulla, as my feast in the Orthodox array of special days commemorates the Holy Cross.

There’s another reason to recall the month. One of my cousins married a city boy. They were an awesome pair to look at, she resembled Queen Soraya, first wife of the late Shah of Persia; he was a blond, handsome Paul Newman type. She, gregarious and outgoing, had a voice that could tackle any kind of song and was often in demand because of it; he fell in love with the life of the seaside village, its open spaces and stony mountains. He could be seen expertly playing a tin whistle while sitting contentedly in his boat, or when he retired wandering around the hills with Rocky, his fox-coloured dog. His name was Anthony, but everybody called him Anto.

When we were children, it was a joy to row around the harbour which was wide and free of the crop of various leisure craft you can find there now. Fishing vessels rubbed up against each other’s rubber tyre buffers on the West Pier; smaller craft were anchored on the East Pier approached by steep steps coated in slippery green slime when the tide was out. Sometimes, feeling daring we would venture beyond the safety of the harbour walls and head towards the island about a mile off shore.

The feel of oars gliding through a calm sea while looking down into its greeny-blue depths was thrilling. It was a tad foolhardy if it coincided with the homecoming of a fishing boat whose flurrying wake could easily rattle and possibly upturn the little rowing boats. While we ventured to the small island beach facing the harbour, we never dared go around the back by sea although we had often climbed on its bony uneven spine fearlessly, foolishly walking from one end to the other.

Then one magical summer, when the rain-weary Irish gave me credit for bringing the sun from Cyprus with me, Anto and his daughter Caro, suggested a trip around the back of the island, now a wildlife sanctuary for birds and seals. It was a calm day the sun throwing sparkling sequins on the sea. The island cliffs soared over us raggedy and bird-stained, the water shaded by the cliffs was opaque in parts and drowsily still as light filtered down to illuminate the sand below.

One day a few of us decided to picnic on the island and Anto agreed to take us there. He steered directly to the beach instead of the landing spot where tourist ferries docked and, to avoid us having to jump waist deep in water, plunged out and literally pulled the heavy boat with people on board up onto the sand. He had work to do and was about to leave when his wife said he should change pants, offering him a pair of fit-you-where-they-hit-you ones of hers she had brought as a change. No problem, Anto pulled on the dry pants and set off to the harbour. Totally unself-conscious and unperturbed, he walked the long Main Street home to wolf whistles and calls of ‘Romeo, Romeo. Is that you, Romeo?’ from teasing friends.

I met him and Rocky in the Woods one day when I wanted to climb to the brow of the hill where the view is breath-taking and one can see the tiny band of land that joins our peninsula to the body of Ireland. Thoughtlessly, I set off through the thick growth of red, purple and lavender rhododendrons, scrambling up the rocks and battling dense ferns, heather and moss to the top, Anto a little behind me.

It was only as I stood panting on the top of the hill, I realised how selfish I had been: I had dragged a man who had had a triple by-pass up the hard way instead of taking the easy route around and up by the trail. But then, as my breath stopped when I saw him drag the boat onto the sand, I remembered that here was a man that had no intention of letting his heart make him live as though each step had to be measured.

He was used to being strong and fit and not a man to retire with a newspaper or watching football on TV. He made his boat profitable by fishing for lobsters which soon brought him orders from restaurants: he was happy. The thing with lobster pots is they have to be weighted and left for crustaceans to crawl into. Then the heavy pot with its lucrative trophy is pulled up manually on small craft. Anto came home after one trip and lay down on the couch, his wife May, went to prepare something for him to eat. When she returned, he didn’t answer her questions, nor would he ever again. His heart had finally shown a quiet, strong-willed man there was just so much it could take.





