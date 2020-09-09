September 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment What's On

Serenades by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra

By Eleni Philippou00
Cyso

It’s been a while since we were able to attend a concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra but they are now back in the theatres.

For their upcoming concerts on September 16, 17 and 18, the orchestra will serenade its audiences. “A serenade is a composition with serene and lyrical mood, a musical homage to a romantic occasion,” the orchestra said. The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra has prepared three exquisite works for wind instruments for an atmospheric evening of refined and tasteful music. Ludwig van Beethoven’s Wind octet, an amusingly light piece opens the programme.

“Our delight is enriched further by Richard Strauss’ Serenade for winds and Suite for winds, two pieces considered to be among the finest ever written for a wind ensemble,” the orchestra added.

The first concert will take place on September 16 at Pallas Theatre at Paphos Gate, Nicosia then in Larnaca the following day at the Municipal Theatre and finally at Markideio Theatre Paphos on September 18. Ticket sales at the box office on the concert day will not be available, though tickets for all concerts can be purchased online at www.cyso.org.cy. For all concerts in Nicosia, ticket sales are also available at the Box Office of Pallas Theatre every Wednesday 4-7pm.

 

Serenades

Concerts by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. September 16. Pallas theatre, Nicosia. September 17 Municipal theatre, Larnaca. September 18 Markideio theatre, Paphos. €5, 7 or 12. www.cyso.org.cy



Related posts

The Pope in theatres this September

Eleni Philippou

André Rieu’s Magical Maastricht

Eleni Philippou

Autumn fine arts sale

Eleni Philippou

Documentaries, archaeology and history all in one festival

Eleni Philippou

10 years since The Social Network released

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Photos bring to life town of Famagusta

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign