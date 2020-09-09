September 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Suspect caught driving stolen car, wearing stolen T shirt

By Staff Reporter01

Paphos police have arrested a 20-year old caught driving a stolen vehicle and wearing a pink T shirt that a woman had reported stolen from her washing line, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that an EU national who lives in Paphos had filed a complaint at 1.30 am on Wednesday that clothes worth €120 she had put out to dry on her balcony had been stolen. The 24-year old woman gave a description of the clothes that included three pink T shirts with a logo.

About 15 minutes later police stopped a car that had been reported stolen on Sunday. Behind the wheel was a young man, an EU national permanent resident of Paphos who is known to police, the news agency added.

The car was confiscated, and the suspect taken to the police station for questioning. There police determined that he was wearing one of the T shirts earlier reported stolen.

He was arrested for stealing the car and the woman’s clothes as police investigations continue.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Yeri residents hold protest over waste pipeline

George Psyllides

Number of pupils per teacher in primary schools slightly below EU average

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Six premises, 16 individuals booked

Annette Chrysostomou

House on fire in the Famagusta district

Annette Chrysostomou

Auctions of foreclosed properties to resume

Elias Hazou

AG’s office withdraws from committee looking into PEPs

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign