September 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Wales accuses UK government of attacking democracy

Wales said the British government’s internal market bill, which breaks international law over Brexit, will sacrifice the union of the United Kingdom by stealing powers from the devolved administrations of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Let me be clear – the UK government plans to sacrifice the future of the union by stealing powers from devolved administrations,” Jeremy Miles, Wales’ counsel general and minister for European transition, said of the bill which will be published on Wednesday.

“This bill is an attack on democracy and an affront to the people of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, who have voted in favour of devolution on numerous occasions.”



