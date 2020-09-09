September 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman fined €800 for breaking self-isolation rules

By Staff Reporter01
Larnaca court

Larnaca district court on Wednesday fined a woman €800 after finding her guilty of breaking rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

The 47-year old woman, who had come to Cyprus from the USA in July, had failed to self-isolate for two weeks as required by health ministry decrees but had instead participated in a number social gatherings, infecting others with the coronavirus, the news agency said.

She was found guilty after facing a charge regarding measures introduced to contain the coronavirus outbreak and paid the fine the same day.

The court took as mitigating factor the fact that the woman was not familiar with the quarantine law because she had been abroad.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Prescriptions for Gesy patients from non-Gesy specialist doctors scrapped

Evie Andreou

Accept LGBTI slams rushed deportation of Brazilian man

Evie Andreou

Cyprus to continue providing facilities to Russian vessels for humanitarian purposes, FM says

George Psyllides

No spectators at October 1 parade because of Covid-19

Staff Reporter

Panel investigating citizenships by investment sworn in

Staff Reporter

Climate change adds to plight of endangered sea turtles in Cyprus

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign