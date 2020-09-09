September 9, 2020

Yeri residents hold protest over waste pipeline

Residents of Yeri on Wednesday blocked the main road in the area to protest against a waste pipeline going through their area.

The residents who live on Makarios Avenue blocked the junction with Athalassas Avenue at 8am to protest against the stench.

They said their rights should be respected and held banners that read “Yeri residents are not second-class citizens.”

 



