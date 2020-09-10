14th Cyprus – Russia gala going online this year

The 14th Cyprus-Russia Gala will take place ONLINE on Saturday 3 October 2020 at 8:30pm – Cyprus | 6:30pm – UK | 8:30pm – Moscow, Russia under the High Patronage of the First Lady of the Republic of Cyprus, Mrs. Andri Anastasiades and will be viewed by many thousands around the globe.
The Gala – created by Ensemble Productions and the Administration of the Cypriot government 14 years ago – has become one of the most significant events in Cyprus and one of the most important events related to Russia outside the Federation.
The 2020 Cyprus-Russia Charity Gala will be another significant cultural experience. This online celebration programme will include performances and video messages by many Cypriot, Greek and Russian stars who have previously participated in this event. All online ticket proceeds and donations will benefit Radiomarathon Foundation, a leading Cyprus charity which helps children with special needs and which the Gala has supported since 2007.
Initiated by Ensemble Productions and the Administration of the Cypriot government in 2007 the Gala has become one of the most important events related to Russia outside the country. It brings together cultural, political and business figures from both countries. The 2020 Cyprus-Russia Charity Gala Online Version will be another significant and unique event in our new reality.
Gala’s programmes in previous years included performances by the most prominent Russian, Cypriot and Greek artists: Vladimir Spivakov and Moscow Virtuosi, Martino Tirimo, Margarita Elia, George Georgiou, Kyprogeneia, The Turetsky Choir, Pelageya, Yuri Bashmet and Moscow Soloists, Marios Papadopoulos, Zoe Nicolaidou, Igor Butman Jazz Quartet, Mashina Vremeni, Alkistis Protopsalti, Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, Julian Gallant, Tatiana Pavlovskaya, Sergei Leiferkus, Larisa Dolina, Chibatukha, Giannis Kotsiras, Rallia Christidou, Myronas Stratis, Kremlin Chamber Orchestra, Ljuba Kazarnovskaya, the Lundstrem Jazz Orchestra, Dancecyprus, Dance for Peace, Alexandar Rosenbaum, Antonis Remos, Melodites, Cyprus Young Strings Soloists, Vladimir Spivakov International Charity Foundation, A’cappella ExpreSSS, Ljube, Michalis Hatzigiannis, Katerina Mina, Olga Balakleets, Kvatro, Evgeny Marguilis and his band, Melisses, Elena Paparizou, Dina Garipova, Valery Didula, Vladimir Presnyakov, Natalia Podolskaya, Despina Vandi, Alexandra Vorobieva, Anton Belyaev, Bayan Mix, Doros Demosthenous, John Karayannis, Svetlana Zakharova, Ensemble Berezka, Dmitriy Masleev, Dmitriy Sitkovetsky, ballet “Theatrum Vitae” by Ilya Zhivoy, The Moscow Svyato-Danilovsky Monastery Choir, Kostas Makedonas, Valeriya, Bondarenko Brothers, Sergey Lazarev, Helena Paparizou and DIONYSOS Dance Group.
