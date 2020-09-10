Ancoria Bank see €1.1 million loss in first half

The bank noted strong excess liquidity in the first six months of the year, with deposits reaching €261 million, up 37 per cent year-on-year. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of the bank reached 549 per cent, far exceeding the minimum requirement of 100 per cent.
In addition, the quality of the loan portfolio remained excellent with the Non-performing Loan Ratio (NPE), as defined by the European Banking Authority for total loans, at 0 per cent.
The data came after the Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) Konstantinos Herodotou said that Cypriot banks should be ready to face a new round of red loans, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Despite the difficult market conditions that emerged from the pandemic, Ancoria Bank continued its positive growth, remaining focused on its strategic goal of being a reliable and efficient financial partner to its customers” the bank said.
There was a significant increase in borrowing with total gross loans reaching €229 million, amounting to an increase of 41 per cent on an annual basis. Ancoria’s financial results showed the bank has an adequate amount of capital to deal with unexpected losses, with strong capital adequacy with the Overall Capital Adequacy Ratio (TCR) and the Ratio Category 1 (CET1) shares at 25 per cent. The shares exceed the Total Capital Requirements Index is 15.5 per cent including the capital requirements based on the Supervisory Audit and Valuation Process (SREP), which has been reduced to 12.5 per cent for 2020 COVID-19.
Equally effective for the bank, was the management of operating costs with the Cost to Revenue Index continuing its downward trend and stood at 136 per cent compared with 218 per cent year-on-year.
The bank increased its share capital on April 8, 2020 with an additional €10 million through the issue and sale of 20,000 new shares in Ancoria Investments Plc, a 100 per cent shareholder of Ancoria Bank “with full commitment to redefining banking practice through the continuous development of technology and the absolute commitment to the relationships it builds with its customers.”