Armed man who threatened coffeeshop owner arrested after police chase

A man threatened the owner of a coffeeshop in Pano Polemdia with a loaded pistol shortly after midnight and was arrested an hour later.

The 31-year-old armed with the pistol demanded the takings of the day from the 71-year-old manager who was alone outside the café.

The armed man was seen by passers-by and escaped in a car.

Shortly after, a police patrol spotted a suspicious car without number plates in the area.

The driver tried to escape but stopped after a while, threatening the officers with a pistol.

He then drove off again, and warning shots were fired by police.

At some point, he threw the pistol out of the car window and it was picked up by police.

Police officers saw him running on foot in the area a little later and arrested him. The car was found nearby.

The suspect is expected to appear in court later on Thursday.



