September 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Arrest after parcel found containing 1.85kg cannabis

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The Larnaca drug squad found nearly two kilos of cannabis on Wednesday and arrested a man in connection with it.

In the morning, a man went to pick up a parcel from the Larnaca post office.

When he was informed the parcel would be checked he fled in an unknown direction.

The parcel contained 1.85 kilos of cannabis.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man in the afternoon to facilitate investigations into the case.



