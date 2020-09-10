Coronavirus: No need to change crossing point procedures at present, expert says

The situation at the crossing points with the north is under control at the moment, an expert said on Thursday, as the two sides remained in touch after Turkish Cypriots saw a spike in coronavirus cases mainly coming from Turkey.

Member of the health ministry’s advisory committee, virologist Petros Karayiannis said current measures at the crossing points were adequate at the moment, despite the spike in cases in the north.

“I think they are adequate at least for those who cross occasionally because they have to present a negative test,” he told the Cyprus News Agency. “We don’t have tourists going and coming so it is only Greek and Turkish Cypriots who commute.”

However, Karayiannis suggested paying a little more attention to those who cross frequently, like pupils, Maronites and Greek Cypriots living in the north. A number of Turkish Cypriots also cross to receive healthcare.

“More attention is needed there. Of course, I hope they manage to contain it because it also concerns us directly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Greek Cypriot co-chair of the bicommunal committee on health said he was in touch with his Turkish Cypriot counterpart.

Leonidas Phylactou said they discussed the situation and the measures rolled out by Turkish Cypriot health authorities in a bid to contain the outbreak.

Phylactou has briefed Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on the matter.

“We are in contact with the Turkish Cypriots on a regular basis,” he said.

On Wednesday, Turkish Cypriots halted inbound flights after running out of quarantine space.

They were also moving patients out of certain hospital wings to make space for people suffering from the virus.

Patients were also flown to Turkey due to lack of space.

The total number of cases in the north was 494 along with four deaths.

Turkish Cypriot authorities require people arriving from category B countries to quarantine for seven days, and people from category C countries for 14 days.

People testing positive to coronavirus are also quarantined as are their contacts. These people stay in hotels monitored by authorities.





