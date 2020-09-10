September 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Cost of deferred military service for students to study in UK to cost €667,000

By Peter Michael00
Def Com
Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides with National Guard staff at the House defence committee meeting on Thursday

Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides will brief the House defence committee on Thursday on a cabinet decision to hire soldiers to replace those conscripts who will defer their service to begin their studies in the UK.

According to reports, at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting it was decided to take funds of €667,000 from the state supplementary budget to hire approximately 200 soldiers that will take the place of conscripts deferring  to begin their studies at UK universities, before a Brexit-linked fee hike takes effect in January 2021.

In their initial decision about the young men, the government said they would allow the men, who already have a place at a British university to defer their service, so they could benefit from the last year of cheaper home fees offered by the UK.

As a result, the government decided that they will need to cover approximately 80 per cent of the human resources with hired soldiers.



Related posts

Virus violation: six premises, 15 people booked

Staff Reporter

Kindergarten owners warned of responsibilities in wake of runaway toddlers

Annette Chrysostomou

Cyprus has lowest number of suicides in EU

Annette Chrysostomou

Reflect fest goes digital

Alix Norman

Armed man who threatened coffeeshop owner arrested after police chase

Annette Chrysostomou

Paphos race part of European search for breast cancer cure

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign