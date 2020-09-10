September 10, 2020

Cupboard cookies | Tonia Buxton

1 cup chocolate chips

2 ripe bananas

2 tablespoons peanut butter

Pinch of salt

1 cup jumbo porridge oats

1 teaspoon cinnamon

5 drops stevia

1 cup flour

1 tablespoon baking power

Bake at 180 for 12-15 minutes.



