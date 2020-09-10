September 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Health

Cyprus has lowest number of suicides in EU

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Among EU member states, Cyprus recorded the lowest death rates for suicide, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

The number of suicides for 2017 in Cyprus was four in 100,000 inhabitants, while it was five for both Malta and Greece and six in Italy.

Lithuania registered the highest rate at 26 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 20 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants and Latvia with 18.

On average, there were almost 11 deaths per 100,000 persons resulting from suicide in the EU.

Around 48,700 people in the European Union died as a result of intentional self-harm in 2016, corresponding to 1 per cent of all deaths reported that year. Almost eight in 10 of these suicides, 77 per cent, concerned men.

In Cyprus as well, most suicides were committed by men. Of the 35 people who killed themselves in 2017, 29 were men and six women.



