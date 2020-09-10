ECB holds rates; key deposit rate stays at 0.50%

The European Central Bank on Thursday held rates at current levels, with the key deposit rate remaining at 0.50 per cent.
The central bank is keeping borrowing costs at a record low, while stimulus measures remain unchanged.
Having extended stimulus in June, the ECB is keeping markets steady and businesses supported with purchases of record amounts of debt.
“The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00 per cent, 0.25 per cent and -0.50 per cent respectively. The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2 per cent within its projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics,” the ECB said in a statment on Thursday.
The total Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program volume stays at €1.35 trillion. This will reassure markets with liquidity support.
“The Governing Council will continue its purchases under the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) with a total envelope of €1,350 billion. These purchases contribute to easing the overall monetary policy stance, thereby helping to offset the downward impact of the pandemic on the projected path of inflation. The purchases will continue to be conducted in a flexible manner over time, across asset classes and among jurisdictions. This allows the Governing Council to effectively stave off risks to the smooth transmission of monetary policy.”
“Our long-term view is: Rates are reflecting a protracted recovery and lasting damage to inflation. However, there is no longer a basis to reflect the same degree of market stress they did back in the spring,” comment analysts at ING.
Continuing asset purchases will also continue at the rate of €20 billion per month.
“Net purchases under the asset purchase programme (APP) will continue at a monthly pace of €20 billion, together with the purchases under the additional €120 billion temporary envelope until the end of the year. The Governing Council continues to expect monthly net asset purchases under the APP to run for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates, and to end shortly before it starts raising the key ECB interest rates. The Governing Council intends to continue reinvesting, in full, the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the APP for an extended period of time past the date when it starts raising the key ECB interest rates, and in any case for as long as necessary to maintain favourable liquidity conditions and an ample degree of monetary accommodation.”