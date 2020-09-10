September 10, 2020

‘EU should go beyond words as regards Turkey’

ΠτΔ – Τηλεδιάσκεψη με τον Πρόεδρο

The EU should go beyond words, President Nicos Anastasiades said, adding that solid and concrete determination is needed for Turkey to cease its illegal actions in Cyprus’ EEZ and the wider region.

Anastasiades commented on Wednesday evening following a teleconference with the European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of EU member states.

“We must not allow the sovereign rights and sovereignty of Member States to continue to be jeopardised. We have an obligation to uphold the principles and values of the EU,” Anastasiades said.

He pointed out that diplomatic efforts have not brought a positive result.

Anastasiades stressed that due attention should be paid to the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and immediate decisive action should be taken to send a strong message to Turkey that the EU remains united in dealing with its illegal actions.

Following incursions into Cyprus’ EEZ by Turkish ships, the European Council reaffirmed its full solidarity with Cyprus, regarding the respect of its sovereignty and sovereign rights in accordance with international law and in February 2020, placed two persons under restrictive measures, in relation to Turkey’s unauthorised drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

