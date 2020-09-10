For how much longer can we play the game of close ties with Russia and US?

If the US Secretary of State visited Cyprus and said the things uttered by the Russian Federation’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, the political parties and the media would be up in arms, engaging in the traditional US-bashing.

They would have vilified his pro-Turkey stance, expressed indignation for equating aggressor and victim and lambasted his provocative failure to refer to Turkey’s unacceptable violations of the Cypriot EEZ and insistence on keeping an equal distance from the two sides.

No such strictness was displayed in judging Lavrov’s stance, regarding the Cyprus problem because the official narrative, since the days of the Cold War, was that the Soviet Union and subsequently the Russian Federation always take a principled stand on the matter, whatever that is supposed to mean. In his statements on Tuesday, Lavrov referred to Turkey by name only once, when he said, “we are monitoring the situation in the eastern Mediterranean as regards your relations with Turkey” and “we are ready to promote dialogue pragmatically based on mutual interests….”

With regard to Turkey’s unlawful acts in the seas and violations of the Cypriot EEZ, he said Russia “considers any steps that could lead to a further escalation of tensions unacceptable.” He did not even call for respect of international law, instead urging the “leaderships of the region’s states to show political will towards resolving differences through dialogue inside a legal framework.” When the European Commission supports dialogue our government accuses it of double standards, when Russia’s foreign minister avoids even hinting that Turkey was in the wrong and backs dialogue it is a principled stance.

In fact, some in Cyprus argued that Lavrov took this stance because Cyprus was strengthening relations with the US, which was demanding via the Rubio-Menendez law that Russian military vessels were denied access to Cyprus ports. It did not cross the minds of newspaper commentators and political parties that Lavrov’s stance of not criticising Turkey could have been determined by the very close ties that have developed between Ankara and Moscow, rather than Cyprus-US ties.

This would have required a rational, pragmatic approach, which is never used in evaluating Russian policy on Cyprus – it is all sentiment and dogmatism. Foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides was pandering to this sentiment on Wednesday, when he told the state broadcaster the government would carry on providing facilities to Russian vessels for humanitarian purposes. He avoided mentioning whether the refuelling and servicing of Russian warships, stipulated in the Rubio-Menendez law, qualified as “facilities of humanitarian nature” that the Cyprus government, he stated, could not deny any country.

This may have appeased the island’s pro-Russia camp for a while, but for how much longer can it play the game of close ties with both Russia and the US?





