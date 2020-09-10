September 10, 2020

Ioannou asks HIO for systematic assessment of Gesy

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

HEALTH Minister Constantinos Ioannou has urged the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) to tweak the road map for the full rollout of services envisaged under the National Health Scheme, or Gesy.

After a meeting Thursday with the board of the HIO – operators of Gesy – Ioannou said he asked the body to redouble their efforts, including holding deliberations with all stakeholders – doctors and patients.

“I asked the board to establish a systematic assessment of the situation, ensuring proper adherence to the timetables, and to develop a mechanism for swift resolution of problems which may arise during implementation of the system,” a written statement read.

One issue relates to the need to formulate fixed protocols governing the number of patient visits and treatments per physician who are registered with Gesy, in the wake of reports that the system is being abused by some.

The HIO has tried to introduce certain restrictions, only to draw criticism from certain doctors that they are being singled out, and also that these restrictions are haphazard.

To date, and despite the introduction of inpatient care for Gesy since June, the following services are not being offered: clinical dieticians, occupational therapists, speech therapists, physiotherapists, psychiatrists, dentists, medical rehabilitation and palliative care.

Under the current timetable as it stands, these services would be folded into the system by October 19.

Another pending matter relates to the future inclusion into Gesy of the Accident & Emergency units at private hospitals. The A&E units are currently outside the system, even though the hospitals they operate in, are themselves part of Gesy.

Talks on this are expected to start next week, with a view to incorporating into Gesy at least one A&E unit per city.



