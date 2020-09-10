September 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Macron ’playing the lawyer’ for Greece and Cyprus, Ankara says

By Peter Michael00
Συνεδρίαση ολομέλειας Med 7, //
The Med7 conference in Corsica (PIO)

French President Emmanuel Macron is blindly ‘playing the lawyer’ for Greek Cypriots and Greece, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Thursday as an EU Med 7 seven conference got underway in Corsica, where Turkey’s violations in the Eastern Mediterranean were being discussed.

In a statement, Ankara said: “It is not up to Macron to determine the maritime jurisdiction of any country in the Mediterranean or any other region. France must be in favour of compromise and dialogue instead of blindly acting as the lawyer of Greece and the ‘southern Cyprus administration’ who are taking unilateral and provocative steps and taking the EU hostage to serve their close ties.”

Hosted by French president Macron the Med7 summit is being attended by the leaders of Greece, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Malta and follows summits held in Athens, Lisbon, Madrid, Rome, Nicosia and Malta.

The summit aims to seek convergence and forge common positions among the seven participating countries on issues relating to the future of the EU and the challenges facing the bloc.

President Nicos Anastasiades was raising the issue of Turkey’s actions in the eastern Mediterranean and its threats to reopen Varosha with the leaders of the six other EU Mediterranean states.

On Thursday, Turkey’s foreign ministry accused Macron of being arrogant and still considering itself a colonial power in the region.

Ankara said France must seek dialogue as it is necessary for Turkey’s accession to the EU and their membership in NATO.

“With his individual and nationalistic approach, he [Macron] is encouraging tensions and putting big EU interests at risk,” the foreign ministry said.

Turkey has been sending research vessels and naval ships to accompany them into the eastern Mediterranean, raising tensions with both Greece and Cyprus, as the two countries claim Ankara’s ships are violating their exclusive economic zones (EEZs).

The violations have been brought up by both Greece and Cyprus at EU foreign ministers’ meetings, and will be raised again at an EU Council meeting later this month.



