September 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Man suspected of possessing child porn is arrested

By Elias Hazou00

Police on Thursday arrested a 63-year-old man in connection with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect, a resident of Larnaca, is on Friday expected to appear before a court where police will ask that he be remanded in custody.

Police said they had received a tip from Europol concerning a user on a social media platform who had sent, through his account, to another user a video depicting sexual acts being performed on a minor.

Police here were then able to track down the suspect and secured an arrest warrant.

During the arrest at the suspect’s house, officers found on his person a mobile phone, which they confiscated and will examine forensically.

A computer belonging to the suspect was also seized.



Related posts

Woman arrested trying to smuggle drugs into prison inside TV

Elias Hazou

Macron ’playing the lawyer’ for Greece and Cyprus, Ankara says

Peter Michael

Ioannou asks HIO for systematic assessment of Gesy

Elias Hazou

Compliance by MPs with police request related to investment scheme ‘unconstitutional’

George Psyllides

Port workers threaten strike over outstanding issues

George Psyllides

Yellow weather warning for Friday

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign